Tokyo: Stocks close higher
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors bought back major shares, shaking off worries over the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened lower, gained 0.91 per cent, or 240.45 points, to end at 26,537.31, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.60 per cent, or 10.58 points, to 1,778.25.
AFP
