[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as hopes for stimulus policies around the world outweighed pressure from a stronger yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 per cent or 49.27 points to 26,806.67, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 per cent or 5.75 points at 1,792.58.

AFP