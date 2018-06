[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks gained on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors largely welcomed a historic summit between the United States and North Korea.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.33 per cent or 74.31 points to close at 22,878.35, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 per cent or 5.98 points at 1,792.82.

AFP