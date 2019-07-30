You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 3:43 PM

file6ueiam01203hafdn4ek.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, propped up by investors buying on dips ahead of a central bank decision in the US.
AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, propped up by investors buying on dips ahead of a central bank decision in the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.43 per cent or 92.51 to end at 21,709.31, while the broader Topix index was up 0.45 per cent or 7.01 points at 1,575.58.

Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said investors would find it difficult to trade aggressively on Tuesday ahead of events that could sway markets.

US Federal Reserve policymakers will start a two-day meeting later Tuesday amid expectations that they would move for the first interest rate cut in a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gains in Tokyo trade shrank as once the Bank of Japan announced a status quo rate policy, prompting a strengthening of the yen, Mr Ito said.

The BoJ maintained its ultra easy monetary policy Tuesday and said it would "not hesitate" to take further measures if needed, as lingering economic uncertainties cloud the global outlook.

Some major company earnings results were lacklustre but the market was resilient and prompted those who had sold earlier to buy back, said Seiichi Suzuki, senior market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

US and Chinese negotiators meet in Shanghai on Tuesday to resurrect trade talks between the world's two biggest economies.

Investors are also waiting for US jobs data due out on Friday as they look for clues on the health of the world's biggest economy.

Japan's government released a raft of economic data before the opening bell but they hardly provided trading pegs.

The jobless rate slipped to 2.3 per cent in June from 2.4 percent in May while factory output fell by 3.6 per cent from May.

Automakers were broadly higher with Toyota rising 0.44 per cent to 7,180 yen(S$90.55).

Sony inched down 0.08 per cent to 5,859 yen before reporting its first quarter net profit was down.

Nintendo climbed 0.66 percent to 40,590 yen. It will announce earnings later Tuesday.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Pilot scheme to facilitate high-potential tech firms' Employment Pass applications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly