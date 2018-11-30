You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher ahead of US-China trade talks

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 2:55 PM

colin-ts-30.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a sixth day on Friday as focus shifted to the much-anticipated US-China summit during the G20 this weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.40 per cent to 88.46 points to end at 22,351.06, while the broader Topix index rose 0.48 percent or 7.98 points at 1,667.45.

"The Nikkei index reached the 22,350 level as shares were bought in afternoon trade. Most investors have optimistic views on the US-China summit," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are due to hold crunch trade talks in Argentina this weekend during the gathering of world leaders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan's factory output in October was up 2.9 per cent from the previous month, after a 0.4 per cent dip in September, official data showed before the opening bell, but it had little impact on stocks or currency markets.

Separate government data confirmed the Japanese labour market continues to be tight, with the jobless rate in October at 2.4 per cent, up slightly from 2.3 per cent in the previous month.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio improved slightly to 1.62, meaning 100 jobs are available for every 162 job seekers.

The US dollar fetched 113.38 yen in Asian trade, against 113.42 yen in New York and 113.30 yen on late Thursday.

Nissan rose 0.97 per cent to 994.3 yen after a meeting of executives from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance confirmed the stability of the partnership.

Mitsubishi Motors was up 0.57 per cent to 696 yen.

Their rival Honda gained 1.90 per cent to 3,202 yen while Toyota lost 1.31 per cent to 6,803 yen.

Steelmakers were lower after brokerage firms revised down their evaluations, with JFE dropping 2.22 per cent to 2,001.5 yen. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal edged up 0.19 per cent at 2,076 yen.

Pharmaceuticals were higher with Takeda jumping 2.28 per cent to 4,255 yen and Eisai 2.15 per cent to 10,415 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
4 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
5 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB

Must Read

AK_SGX4_3011.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lays out what to observe when conducting share buybacks

file72mq3lu225ku9py7jcx.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication

AK_revolut_2811.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific with regional headquarters likely in Singapore

Nov 30, 2018
Real Estate

URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening