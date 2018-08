[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Tuesday as trade worries receded after the United States and Mexico announced a breakthrough deal to rewrite a North American trade pact.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.06 per cent or 13.83 points to end at 22,813.47 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.16 per cent or 2.68 points to 1,731.63.

AFP