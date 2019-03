[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks rose on Monday, following Chinese shares higher, while investors waited for fresh data on US retail sales to judge the health of the world's top economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 per cent, or 99.53 points, to end at 21,125.09 while the broader Topix index was up 0.57 per cent, or 9.00 points, at 1,581.44.

AFP