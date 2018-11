[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, as investor sentiment improved following rallies on Wall Street with expectations growing for a year-end shopping spree.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.64 per cent or 140.40 points to close at 21,952.40, while the broader Topix index was up 0.73 per cent or 11.96 points at 1,644.16.

AFP