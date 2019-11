[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday helped by a cheaper yen and rallies in New York as traders remained focused on the US-China trade talks and the situation in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.78 per cent, or 179.93 points, to 23,292.81, while the broader Topix index gained 0.69 per cent, or 11.62 points, to 1,702.96.

AFP