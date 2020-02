Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain hunting following recent declines as investors adjusted their positions amid lingering fears over the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy.

[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain hunting following recent declines as investors adjusted their positions amid lingering fears over the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.89 per cent, or 206.90 points, to 23,400.70 after four days of declines, while the broader Topix index was up 0.37 per cent, or 6.15 points, at 1,671.86.

AFP