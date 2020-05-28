You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for reopening economy

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 2:38 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks soared Thursday on optimism over the gradual reopening of virus-hit economies worldwide, as investors also kept a close eye on US-China tensions over Hong Kong's status.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.3 per cent or 497.08 points at 21,916.31, while the broader Topix index was up 1.8 per cent or 27.87 points at 1,577.34.

AFP

