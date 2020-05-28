Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for reopening economy

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks soared Thursday on optimism over the gradual reopening of virus-hit economies worldwide, as investors also kept a close eye on US-China tensions over Hong Kong's status.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.3 per cent or 497.08 points at 21,916.31, while the broader Topix index was up 1.8 per cent or 27.87 points at 1,577.34.

AFP