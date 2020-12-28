You are here
Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US relief bill
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on positive sentiment over the US coronavirus relief bill, but investors remain cautious after Japan detected cases of the new strain of Covid-19.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 pe cent, or 197.42 points, to 26,854.03 while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 9.63 points, at 1,788.04.
AFP
