Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US relief bill

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on positive sentiment over the US coronavirus relief bill, but investors remain cautious after Japan detected cases of the new strain of Covid-19.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on positive sentiment over the US coronavirus relief bill, but investors remain cautious after Japan detected cases of the new strain of Covid-19.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 pe cent, or 197.42 points, to 26,854.03 while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 9.63 points, at 1,788.04.

AFP