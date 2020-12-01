Tokyo: Stocks close higher on vaccine hopes, China data

Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday after US drug maker Moderna said it filed for US and European approval of its virus vaccine and China announced positive economic data.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday after US drug maker Moderna said it filed for US and European approval of its virus vaccine and China announced positive economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.34 per cent or 353.92 points to end at 26,787.54, while the broader Topix index rose 0.77 per cent or 13.46 points to 1,768.38.

AFP