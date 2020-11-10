You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on vaccine news

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 3:17 PM

file7d4xh3x9n6x28du2i73.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday but lost some of their early steam after tracking global markets, which rallied on news that a coronavirus vaccine had shown 90 per cent effectiveness.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened more than 1.5 per cent higher, but briefly dipped into negative territory in the afternoon before ending up 0.26 per cent or 65.75 points at 24,905.59.

The broader Topix index climbed 1.12 per cent or 18.90 points to 1,700.80.

"Traders were cautious in the afternoon session as (Tokyo shares) were soaring quickly in a short period of time," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

With spiking coronavirus cases worldwide forcing millions of people to face new restrictions, news that a vaccine might be coming soon offered hope the economy could begin to return to normal in coming months.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Tokyo, airline shares soared on expectations for the resumption of economic activity.

Japan Airlines shot 21.20 per cent higher to 1,989 yen, while rival ANA Holdings jumped 18.06 per cent to 2,660 yen.

Automakers were also higher, with Toyota rising 1.31 per cent to 7,267 yen and Honda 3.31 per cent to 2,927.5 yen.

The vaccine news did not lift all firms, however, with the possibility of an end to lockdowns prompting a sell-off of stocks in gaming companies.

Nintendo lost 4.49 per cent to 54,010 yen and Sony falling more than 3 per cent - just days before the launch of its next-generation PlayStation console.

SoftBank Group dropped 4.72 per cent to 6,748 yen despite announcing late Monday that its first-half net profit more than quadrupled, and after a report the firm is considering selling robotics company Boston Dynamics to South Korea's Hyundai.

The US dollar fetched 105.00 yen in Asian trade, against 105.31 yen in New York.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

Blocking Taiwan at WHO will increase hostility to China, premier says

[TAIPEI] China's efforts to block Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organization (WHO) during the...

Nov 10, 2020 03:13 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rally for seventh day on Covid-19 vaccine hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended their rally to a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as progress in the...

Nov 10, 2020 03:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Quarz, Black Crane ask Sabana Reit's manager to convene EGM

FUND managers Quarz Capital and Black Crane Capital, in a letter sent on Tuesday and seen by The Business Times,...

Nov 10, 2020 02:58 PM
Stocks

Propelled by aviation, tourism plays, Singapore stocks soar higher; STI jumps 2.9%

AVIATION and tourism stocks in Singapore continued to show strength in afternoon trading as investors cheered news...

Nov 10, 2020 02:51 PM
Funding

Softbank leads US$250m investment in e-scooter firm Tier Mobility

[BENGALURU] SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has led a US$250 million investment in Berlin-based e-scooter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

US allows emergency use of first Covid-19 antibody drug

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Asia: Markets extend global rally on vaccine hope

Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for