Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes

Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, as investors looked beyond grim economic news to focus on easing coronavirus lockdown measures in parts of the US.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, as investors looked beyond grim economic news to focus on easing coronavirus lockdown measures in parts of the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.56 per cent or 504.32 points at 20,179.09 while the broader Topix index was up 2.21 per cent or 31.55 points to close at 1,458.28.

AFP