You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 2:51 PM

AB_nikkei_010620.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on expectations for more businesses to reopen as the Japanese capital lifts restrictions on retail stores and other facilities.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on expectations for more businesses to reopen as the Japanese capital lifts restrictions on retail stores and other facilities.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.84 per cent or 184.50 points to end at 22,062.39, while the broader Topix index was up 0.32 per cent or 5.08 points at 1,568.75.

"Tokyo stocks were mixed in the morning due to concerns over violent anti-racism protests in the US and US-China conflicts, and hopes on easing restrictions on businesses in Tokyo," said Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito.

"But the stocks later gained steam on the back of expectations for the Japanese economy to resume."

Tokyo said restrictions would be eased for retail shops including department stores, theatres and gyms from Monday, after Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus last week.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Nikkei index edges up at open

The dollar fetched 107.51 yen (S$1.41) in Asian trade, against 107.78 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were higher with game giant Nintendo rising 2.11 per cent to 44,460 yen.

Sony gained 1.44 per cent to 6,973 yen while Uniqlo chain operator Fast Retailing climbed 2.23 per cent to 61,880 yen.

SoftBank Group jumped 3.84 per cent to 5,018 yen, while Toyota was down 0.51 per cent at 6,720 yen.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

[MOSCOW] Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week,...

Jun 1, 2020 02:58 PM
Consumer

S Korea's Celltrion aims to start in-human COVID-19 drug trial in July

[SEOUL] South Korea's Celltrion Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated an up to 100-...

Jun 1, 2020 02:55 PM
Technology

Mukesh Ambani sets high bar for Jio

[MUMBAI] There can be little doubt that Mukesh Ambani is ready to dial it up. The Indian tycoon's telecom operator,...

Jun 1, 2020 02:52 PM
Government & Economy

West Bank poor may double over pandemic: World Bank

[JERUSALEM] Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are slammed by the economic fallout of the...

Jun 1, 2020 02:49 PM
Government & Economy

Debates rage in Britain as some children go back to school

[LONDON] Britain partially reopens schools on Monday and allows the most vulnerable to venture outdoors despite...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.