Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes in Japan
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by expectations the Japanese government will lift a state of emergency in parts of the country later this week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.05 per cent, or 211.57 points, to close at 20,390.66, while the broader Topix index rose 1.53 per cent, or 22.34 points, to 1,480.62.
AFP
