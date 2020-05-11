You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes in Japan

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 2:21 PM

file7ahfvvkfsewhgl8nby3.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by expectations the Japanese government will lift a state of emergency in parts of the country later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.05 per cent, or 211.57 points, to close at 20,390.66, while the broader Topix index rose 1.53 per cent, or 22.34 points, to 1,480.62.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 02:29 PM
Transport

Indian travel agents squeezed as fliers demand cash refunds

[MUMBAI] Customers demanding cash refunds for flights axed because of the coronavirus are putting the squeeze on...

May 11, 2020 02:13 PM
Government & Economy

Cement maker LafargeHolcim's deal to sell Philippines business collapses

[ZURICH] LafargeHolcim's deal to sell its Philippines business, valued at US$2.15 billion, has failed after the...

May 11, 2020 02:13 PM
Technology

JPMorgan sees cemented online habits doubling Asian tech stocks

[HONG KONG] JPMorgan Asset Management is betting that some Asian technology shares could double in value in three to...

May 11, 2020 01:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'reviewing' if it should defer perp coupon in June

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has not yet decided if it will defer an upcoming distribution to...

UPDATED 25 min ago
May 11, 2020 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

Iran warship accidentally 'hit by missile' during exercises: state TV

[TEHRAN] An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman, killing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.