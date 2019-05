[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, taking heart from rallies on Wall Street as concerns over the US-China trade war receded slightly and investors eyed Japanese GDP (gross domestic product) data early next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.89 per cent or 187.11 points to end at 21,250.09, while the broader Topix index gained 1.09 per cent, or 16.70 points, to 1,554.25.

AFP