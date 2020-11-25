You are here
Tokyo: Stocks close higher tracking US rallies
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street thanks to receding US political uncertainty.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 per cent or 131.27 points to end at 26,296.86, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.30 per cent or 5.27 points to 1,767.67.
AFP
