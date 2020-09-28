You are here
Tokyo: Stocks close higher with eyes on US-China tensions
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street, while investors carefully watched US-China tensions over technology issues.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.32 per cent or 307.00 points to end at 23,511.62, while the broader Topix index rose 1.69 per cent or 27.70 points to 1,661.93.
AFP
