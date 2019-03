[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday with investors discouraged by slight declines in US shares and eyeing news on US-China trade talks and Brexit negotiations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.60 per cent, or 129.47 points, to close at 21,596.81, while the broader Topix index was down 0.25 per cent, or 3.98 points, at 1,615.25.

AFP