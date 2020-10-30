You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close lower

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 2:20 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as profit-taking overwhelmed bargain hunting among shares with sound earnings, amid lingering worries over the global coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.52 per cent or 354.81 points at 22,977.13 at the close, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.96 per cent or 31.60 points to 1,579.33.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for