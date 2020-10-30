Tokyo: Stocks close lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as profit-taking overwhelmed bargain hunting among shares with sound earnings, amid lingering worries over the global coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.52 per cent or 354.81 points at 22,977.13 at the close, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.96 per cent or 31.60 points to 1,579.33.

AFP