Tokyo: Stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, which turned into a shouting match.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.50 per cent or 353.98 points to end at 23,185.12, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.97 per cent or 32.61 points to 1,625.49.
