[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday due to profit-taking sales with few fresh market-moving events as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its policy unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.29 per cent or 69.58 points at 23,864.85, while the broader Topix index was off by 0.13 per cent or 2.29 points at 1,736.11 at the close.

AFP