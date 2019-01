[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors took profits after three days of rallies and as fears over the US government shutdown weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.29 per cent or 263.26 points to 20,163.80, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.85 per cent or 13.10 points to 1,522.01.

AFP