Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a long weekend while assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the world's third-largest economy.

The Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.39 per cent or 92.41 points to 23,386.74, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.03 per cent or 0.48 point at 1,674.00.

AFP