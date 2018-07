[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday on investor jitters a day before a US deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.78 per cent or 170.05 points to end at 21,546.99, while the broader Topix index was down 1.01 per cent, or 17.05 points, to end the session at 1,676.20.

AFP