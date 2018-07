[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday on a higher yen, with investors cautious ahead of the beginning of Japan's corporate earnings season and worries lingering over trade frictions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.29 per cent, or 66.80 points, to close at 22,697.88 while the broader Topix index was down 0.26 per cent, or 4.61 points, at 1,744.98.

AFP