You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 2:24 PM

AB_nikkei_120520.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit taking following recent gains, with investors cautiously watching for economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit taking following recent gains, with investors cautiously watching for economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.12 per cent or 24.18 points to 20,366.48, while the broader Topix index was down 0.26 per cent or 3.90 points at 1,476.72.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 02:32 PM
Technology

Thyssenkrupp's rising debt gnaws at US$19b elevator lifeline

[FRANKFURT] Thyssenkrupp's losses deepened and debt surged, eating into cash from a multibillion-euro elevator sale...

May 12, 2020 02:22 PM
Transport

Airlines start to recover with more growth in China, Hong Kong

[JAKARTA] Airlines added more seats back to their flight schedules this week, led by China and even increases in...

May 12, 2020 02:18 PM
Government & Economy

China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers

[BEIJING] China's finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 US products that will be eligible for...

May 12, 2020 02:15 PM
Life & Culture

Home anime: Ghibli producer offers Totoro lesson online

[TOKYO] Time on your hands and a love of anime? A producer from Japan's Studio Ghibli is offering an online tutorial...

May 12, 2020 02:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco is alone among Big Oil in keeping media out of AGMs

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco is in a class of its own - the most valuable and profitable company in the world. It's also...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.