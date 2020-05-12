Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit taking following recent gains, with investors cautiously watching for economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit taking following recent gains, with investors cautiously watching for economic restarts after business shutdowns forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.12 per cent or 24.18 points to 20,366.48, while the broader Topix index was down 0.26 per cent or 3.90 points at 1,476.72.

AFP