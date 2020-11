Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits from recent rises.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.79 per cent or 211.09 points to end at 26,433.62, while the broader Topix index fell 1.77 per cent or 31.60 points to 1,754.92.

AFP