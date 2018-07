[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as worries about a trade war resurfaced after the United States announced a new list of Chinese export goods subject to tariffs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.19 per cent, or 264.68 points, to close at 21,932.21 while the broader Topix index lost 0.83 per cent, or 14.25 points, to 1,701.88.

AFP