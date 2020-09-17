You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on US falls

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 2:24 PM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors were disheartened by falls in US high-tech shares, with the Bank of Japan's unchanged policy failing to support the market.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors were disheartened by falls in US high-tech shares, with the Bank of Japan's unchanged policy failing to support the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.67 per cent, or 156.16 points, at 23,319.37 at the close, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.36 per cent, or 5.95 points, at 1,638.40.

