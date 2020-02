Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday amid lingering worries over the economic ramifications of the new coronavirus.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday amid lingering worries over the economic ramifications of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.59 per cent or 140.14 points to close at 23,687.59, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.60 per cent or 10.21 points at 1,702.87.

