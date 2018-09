[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday on fresh concerns over a possible intensifying of a trade row with the US after a reported comment by President Donald Trump on Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.80 per cent or 180.88 points at 22,307.06, while the broader Topix index was down 0.48 per cent or 8.10 points at 1,684.31.

AFP