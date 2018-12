[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed loser on Tuesday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market while investors sought to lock in profits.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.39 per cent or 538.71 points to 22,036.05, while the broader Topix index fell 2.36 per cent or 39.85 points to end at 1,649.20.

AFP