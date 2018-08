[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, giving up early gains in the absence of fresh buying pegs while worries over US-China trade frictions persisted.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.08 per cent or 18.43 points to 22,644.31 while the broader Topix index also slipped 0.08 per cent or 1.34 points to 1,744.71.

AFP