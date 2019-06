[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as a decline in the yen's strength prompted bargain-hunting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.33 per cent, or 69.86 points, to close at 21,204.28, while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 8.38 points, at 1,561.32.

AFP