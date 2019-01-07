You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up more than 2%

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 3:54 PM

file73j4zra15755zbg2437.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed up more than 2 per cent on Monday, after European and US markets roared last week on strong US data and dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 2.44 per cent, or 477.01 points, to end at 20,038.97 while the broader Topix index jumped 2.81 per cent, or 41.37 points, to 1,512.53.

In recent weeks, investors have aggressively sold down Tokyo shares on general worries about the US economic outlook and earlier falls on Wall Street.

On Friday alone, the Nikkei lost 2.26 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But investors perked up on the positive news from the US, where the Dow Jones finished up 3.3 per cent on Friday.

"The Tokyo market reacted positively to the dovish statements from Fed chairman Jerome Powell and the gains on the US and European markets last week," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Looking ahead, investors kept their eyes on trade ties between Washington and Beijing, with delegations from both sides set to hold negotiations on Monday.

In the forex market, the dollar traded at 108.21 yen against 108.44 yen in New York on Friday.

Among major gainers, Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 1.06 per cent to 53,870 yen. Sony soared 3.62 per cent to 5,370 yen, and Toyota added 3.15 per cent to 6,546 yen.

Takeda, which is drawing close to finishing a takeover of Irish pharmaceutical firm Shire, soared 7.53 per cent to 3,995 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

Must Read

BP_traffic_070119_43.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore public can resolve motor accidents disputes online from year-end

Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

20190107_085319.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

Realty Centre.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

Realty Centre in Tanjong Pagar going for S$165m in year's first commercial en bloc sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening