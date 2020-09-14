You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close up on hope for new government

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 2:17 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Monday, on expectations that Japan's next government - expected to be formed later this week - will not make major policy shifts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.65 per cent or 152.81 points at 23,559.30, while the broader Topix index was up 0.88 per cent or 14.46 points at 1,651.10.

