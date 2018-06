[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for the fourth consecutive session Thursday, supported by a weak yen and Wall Street rallies.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.87 per cent or 197.53 points to close at 22,823.26 while the broader Topix index was up 0.64 per cent or 11.42 points at 1,789.01.

AFP