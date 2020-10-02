You are here

Tokyo: Stocks down after Trump tests positive for Covid

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 2:22 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on news US President Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after trading was halted by a hardware failure.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.67 per cent or 155.22 points to end at 23,029.90, while the broader Topix index fell 1 per cent or 16.27 points to 1,609.22.

