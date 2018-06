[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks lost ground on Monday as worries over a US-China trade war and a strong yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.79 per cent or 178.68 points to close at 22,338.15, while the broader Topix index was down 0.95 per cent or 16.56 points at 1,728.27.

AFP