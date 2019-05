[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors worried about mounting tensions in the US-China trade row and a political flare-up between Rome and Brussels.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.29 per cent, or 60.84 points, to 20,942.53 while the broader Topix index was also down 0.29 per cent, or 4.43 points, at 1,531.98.

AFP