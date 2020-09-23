Tokyo: Stocks edge down after long weekend

Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday after a long weekend and as worries grew of fresh spikes in coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday after a long weekend and as worries grew of fresh spikes in coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.06 per cent or 13.81 points to end at 23,346.49, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.13 per cent or 2.17 points to 1,644.25.

AFP