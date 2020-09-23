You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks edge down after long weekend

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 2:18 PM

nz_nikkei_230979.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday after a long weekend and as worries grew of fresh spikes in coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday after a long weekend and as worries grew of fresh spikes in coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.06 per cent or 13.81 points to end at 23,346.49, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.13 per cent or 2.17 points to 1,644.25.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 02:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold may hit record before year end on election risk: Citi

[SINGAPORE] Gold could hit a record before the year end, aided in part by the risks surrounding the US presidential...

Sep 23, 2020 02:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Yuan weakens as renewed virus fears buoy US dollar

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan weakened against the US dollar on Wednesday as renewed global concern about a new wave of...

Sep 23, 2020 02:15 PM
Consumer

Amazon launches climate-friendly programme to help shop for sustainable products

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com, the world's biggest online retailer, announced the launch of a climate-friendly programme on...

Sep 23, 2020 02:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

MEDICAL apparel maker Medtecs International and soon-to-be glove play Aspen (Group) Holdings saw both their share...

Sep 23, 2020 02:04 PM
Transport

Malaysia Airlines defers payments on RM1.5b Islamic bonds

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's national carrier has deferred by six months payments to holders of RM1.5 billion (S$494.4...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.