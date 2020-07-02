Tokyo: Stocks edge up in cautious trading

Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher Thursday following rallies on the Nasdaq on Wall Street, but traders remained cautious over growing coronavirus infections around the world.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher Thursday following rallies on the Nasdaq on Wall Street, but traders remained cautious over growing coronavirus infections around the world.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.11 per cent or 24.23 points to 22,145.96, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 per cent or 4.15 points to 1,542.76.

AFP