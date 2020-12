Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Thursday as optimism over coronavius vaccines deflated selling pressure following a recent surge.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.03 per cent or 8.39 points to 26,809.37, while the broader Topix index was up 0.07 per cent or 1.28 points at 1,775.25.

AFP