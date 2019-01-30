You are here

Tokyo: Stocks end down ahead of US-China talks, Fed decision

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 3:03 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended lower on Wednesday with investors sitting on their hands as US and Chinese trade negotiators prepared to meet again.

The market was also in wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later on Wednesday, meaning major indices spent much of the day in the red.

The Nikkei 225 index, which opened briefly in positive territory, ended down 0.52 per cent, or 108.10 points, to 20,556.54 while the broader Topix index lost 0.41 per cent, or 6.33 points, at 1,550.76.

