[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors waited to see how US-China trade talks will develop.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.18 per cent or 38.72 points to 21,425.51, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.25 per cent or 3.98 points at 1,609.52.

AFP