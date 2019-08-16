You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end marginally higher

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 2:53 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by gains in Chinese shares, but trade was sluggish with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which fell at the open, inched up 0.06 per cent or 13.16 points to end at 20,418.81. Over the week, it lost 1.29 per cent.

The broader Topix index climbed 0.10 per cent or 1.44 points at 1,485.29. Over the week, it fell 1.23 per cent.

"Tokyo shares opened lower due to concerns over a sluggish global economy... but they later moved into positive territory, helped by gains in Chinese shares," Yoshihiro Ito, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist, said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar fetched 106.07 yen in Asian trade, against 106.10 yen in New York and 105.91 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

In Tokyo share trading, chipmakers were among the gainers, with Tokyo Electron jumping 1.97 per cent to 18,800 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing edged up 0.09 per cent to 62,380 yen despite reports that some South Korean consumers were boycotting its products amid a tit-for-tat Tokyo-Seoul trade war linked to historical issues.

Sony fell 0.37 per cent to 5,816 yen while IT investor SoftBank Group lost 1.11 per cent to 4,897 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

BP_Li Ka-shing_160819_67.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Life & Culture

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly