You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks erase gains as China virus fears offset tech earnings hopes

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 11:15 AM

nz_nikkei_240152.jpg
Japanese shares gave up early gains on Friday to trade little changed as fears over a rising death toll from the new coronavirus in China outweighed hopes of an improvement in earnings of technology companies.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese shares gave up early gains on Friday to trade little changed as fears over a rising death toll from the new coronavirus in China outweighed hopes of an improvement in earnings of technology companies.

By 0159 GMT, the Nikkei index edged down 0.01 per cent to 23,792.01, heading for a 1 per cent weekly drop.

The markets started on a positive note as information technology and industrial equipment stocks rose following better-than-expected sales and profit forecasts from US chipmaker Intel Corp.

But investors turned cautious after China said the death count rose to 25 from the coronavirus, with 830 confirmed cases as of Jan 23 and as Chinese authorities placed two cities on lockdown to contain the virus.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are worried the virus will continue to spread as millions of Chinese travel during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

Reports of more infections and deaths could dent travel and tourism spending, which could impact earnings of airline and consumer goods companies, while benefiting healthcare goods and drugmakers.

On the Nikkei index, 103 stocks advanced against 115 decliners.

The biggest percentage loser was the non-ferrous metal producer Toho Zinc, down 2.6 per cent, followed by semiconductor testing equipment maker Advantest Corp and Isuzu Motors, which fell 2.48 per cent and 2.42 per cent, respectively.

The top gainer was the shipping company Yamato Holdings, up 2.66 per cent, followed by shipbuilder Mitsui E&S Holdings, which gained 2.52 per cent and Nissan Chemical Corp, up 2.17 per cent.

The broader Topix index fell 0.2 per cent to 1,726.71. For the week, the Topix fell 0.4 per cent.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.41 billion, compared with the average of 1.1 billion in the past 30 days.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

In Hong Kong, choosing restaurants has become a political act

[HONG KONG] In deciding where to dine out in Hong Kong these days, many local residents are turning to a Yelp-like...

Jan 24, 2020 11:06 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS raises SGX's target price on index firm acquisition

DBS Group Research has maintained its "buy" call on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) while raising its target price to S...

Jan 24, 2020 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Another city near China virus epicentre halts public transport

[BEIJING] A seventh city near the epicentre of China's virus outbreak halted public transport on Friday and closed...

Jan 24, 2020 11:04 AM
Life & Culture

Cirque du Soleil cancels shows in China over coronavirus

[MONTREAL] The iconic Canadian acrobatic troupe Cirque du Soleil announced Thursday that its shows in Hangzhou,...

Jan 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain amid China virus fears

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose nearly half a per cent on Friday on the back of financials, while trading was...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly